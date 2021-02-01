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Justin Trudeau's goons come to a pastor house to Issue a ticket house of god
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10 views • February 01, 2021
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#JustinTrudeau​'s goons come to a pastor house to Issue a ticket house of god but #blm​ can assault people hurt people cause problems even more
https://www.facebook.com/thomas.tovstiga
This evening, I received another court summons from the OPP, all for striving to help my community and congregation. Meanwhile, multitudes around us are in a crisis of depression and suicidal despair. These desperate conditions have forced us to save precious lives, even at the cost of fines and summonses. We have no other option: CHURCHES MUST OPEN! As true frontline workers, pastors must now arise and declare the Church the most essential service of all! May God help us!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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