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Justin Trudeau's goons come to a pastor house to Issue a ticket house of god
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10 views • February 01, 2021
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#JustinTrudeau's goons come to a pastor house to Issue a ticket house of god but #blm can assault people hurt people cause problems even more
https://www.facebook.com/thomas.tovstiga
This evening, I received another court summons from the OPP, all for striving to help my community and congregation. Meanwhile, multitudes around us are in a crisis of depression and suicidal despair. These desperate conditions have forced us to save precious lives, even at the cost of fines and summonses. We have no other option: CHURCHES MUST OPEN! As true frontline workers, pastors must now arise and declare the Church the most essential service of all! May God help us!
✅ PayPal: https://paypal.me/NNCIMDONALD
💻 Email: Etransfer [email protected]
https://flote.app/NNCIM
https://www.minds.com/nncim
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nncimdonald
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OMxjbv4ARswi/
#JustinTrudeau's goons come to a pastor house to Issue a ticket house of god but #blm can assault people hurt people cause problems even more
https://www.facebook.com/thomas.tovstiga
This evening, I received another court summons from the OPP, all for striving to help my community and congregation. Meanwhile, multitudes around us are in a crisis of depression and suicidal despair. These desperate conditions have forced us to save precious lives, even at the cost of fines and summonses. We have no other option: CHURCHES MUST OPEN! As true frontline workers, pastors must now arise and declare the Church the most essential service of all! May God help us!
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