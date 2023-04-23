Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Naomi Wolf Exposes The Pfizer Documents Cover-up
217 views
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
Published Yesterday |

The following video was recorded on March 6th, 2023  at Hillsdale College CCA seminar on “Big Pharma”, and features award-winning writer, Naomi Wolf on her work, “What’s in the Pfizer Documents?”

Video Source:

Hillsdale College, Hillsdale Michigan

Speaker:

Naomi Wolf, CEO of The Daily Clout

Theme music:

'In The Light' by David RendaFesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Naomi Wolf, Hillsdale College or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


hm mon01:12

Keywords
corruptioncoverupcover uppfizerpfizercoverupcriminal coverup

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket