September 28, 2025

rt.com





Russia's top diplomat makes it extremely clear. The realities on the ground in the conflict with Ukraine stand, and Kiev would not have lost more territory if it had signed the peace proposal with Moscow in April 2022. Those are the comments after Sergey Lavrov addressed the UN, with a focus on the multipolar world overtaking the so-called golden billion, which is struggling to keep its grip on today's unipolar world order. Trump takes the mic at the UN General Assembly, claiming China and India are fueling Moscow's war effort and just after letting that sink in, says NATO members are doing the exact same thing. Moldova faces a pivotal national moment this Sunday. Parliamentary elections kick off, with voters at the polls amid widespread claims of Chisinau’s very questionable tactics to keep the ruling party in power.





