BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pope Francis, Russia and the Garabandal Prophecy
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • July 28, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 27, 2023


In this video we share Pope Francis, Russia and the Garabandal Prophecy.


Pope Francis has offered to meet with Russia's Patriarch Kirill in Moscow during a scheduled visit to Mongolia later this year, according to Russian media, after the Ukraine war strained relations between the two religious leaders.


Pope Francis has proposed to meet with the Russian Orthodox Church leader during a refueling of the pontiff's flight at one of Moscow's major airports, according to comments made by Leonid Sevastianov, the head of the World Union of Old Believers, to the Tass news agency.


On February 18, in a story datelined Genoa, the Catholic News Agency (CNA) quoted Russia’s ambassador to the Holy See as saying that "Pope Francis could meet (most probably in Moscow) the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in June or July.”


Remember that in the Garabandal Marian apparitions, visionary Conchita Gonzalez said that the pope would visit Moscow, and that, upon his return, “hostilities will break out in different parts of Europe and that it would be followed by so much tribulation."


The prophecy said the visit would precede the historic Warning that will affect each and every person on earth.


Such a visit bears serious significance on “end-times” prophecies (but not the end of the world, mystics insist).


The visit would also precede the three major Garabandal prophecies: the Warning, the Great Miracle and the Chastisement.


In Garabandal, the Blessed Mother also said that the prophetic events would coincide with an “important synod”. Note that Francis’ controversial Synod on Synodality, which has already caused much division in the Church, is slated to be finalized starting this October.


Keep in mind, too, that contemporaries Saints Padre Pio and Mother Teresa of Calcutta had vouched for the supernatural character of the Garabandal apparitions that lasted from 1961 to 1965.


ABC News has reported that Pope Francis ‘greeted the foreign envoy of the Moscow-based Russian Orthodox Church, just days after revealing a secret “mission” was under way to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine.”


Was the mission in regard to the Pope’e pending visit to Moscow?


We continue to watch and pray!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7y9C7uEwm8

Keywords
russiaprophecytribulationend timespope francisthe warninggarabandalmoscowmongoliarussian orthodox churchhostilitiespatriarch kirillquo vadissynod on synodalitypope to meet in russialeonid sevastianovthe great miraclethe chastisementimportant synod
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy