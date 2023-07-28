Quo Vadis





July 27, 2023





In this video we share Pope Francis, Russia and the Garabandal Prophecy.





Pope Francis has offered to meet with Russia's Patriarch Kirill in Moscow during a scheduled visit to Mongolia later this year, according to Russian media, after the Ukraine war strained relations between the two religious leaders.





Pope Francis has proposed to meet with the Russian Orthodox Church leader during a refueling of the pontiff's flight at one of Moscow's major airports, according to comments made by Leonid Sevastianov, the head of the World Union of Old Believers, to the Tass news agency.





On February 18, in a story datelined Genoa, the Catholic News Agency (CNA) quoted Russia’s ambassador to the Holy See as saying that "Pope Francis could meet (most probably in Moscow) the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in June or July.”





Remember that in the Garabandal Marian apparitions, visionary Conchita Gonzalez said that the pope would visit Moscow, and that, upon his return, “hostilities will break out in different parts of Europe and that it would be followed by so much tribulation."





The prophecy said the visit would precede the historic Warning that will affect each and every person on earth.





Such a visit bears serious significance on “end-times” prophecies (but not the end of the world, mystics insist).





The visit would also precede the three major Garabandal prophecies: the Warning, the Great Miracle and the Chastisement.





In Garabandal, the Blessed Mother also said that the prophetic events would coincide with an “important synod”. Note that Francis’ controversial Synod on Synodality, which has already caused much division in the Church, is slated to be finalized starting this October.





Keep in mind, too, that contemporaries Saints Padre Pio and Mother Teresa of Calcutta had vouched for the supernatural character of the Garabandal apparitions that lasted from 1961 to 1965.





ABC News has reported that Pope Francis ‘greeted the foreign envoy of the Moscow-based Russian Orthodox Church, just days after revealing a secret “mission” was under way to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine.”





Was the mission in regard to the Pope’e pending visit to Moscow?





We continue to watch and pray!





