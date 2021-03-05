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EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THE CAPITOL SHOOTING - All the Actors Involved - Wooz News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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230 views • March 05, 2021
EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THE CAPITOL SHOOTING IN 21 MINUTES OR LESS
This is credited totally to Wooz News on BitChute. Thank you, you did a great job.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DYlb92zMkj41/

This was done so well by Wooz News and I thought it needs to be seen by more and saved in more places.

Dedicated to the memory of Jeff C.

The simulated riots in DC was a powder-keg long in the making. The evidence for preplanning and setting up a situation for disaster is overwhelming. In this episode, we're going to show you how a little stage direction and fake blood became an instrumental role in furthering the division of the nation. Strap yourselves in- it's going to be a bumpy ride... down the Babbitt hole.
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january 6 2021capitol shooting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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