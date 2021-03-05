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EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THE CAPITOL SHOOTING - All the Actors Involved - Wooz News
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230 views • March 05, 2021
EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THE CAPITOL SHOOTING IN 21 MINUTES OR LESS
This is credited totally to Wooz News on BitChute. Thank you, you did a great job.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DYlb92zMkj41/
This was done so well by Wooz News and I thought it needs to be seen by more and saved in more places.
Dedicated to the memory of Jeff C.
The simulated riots in DC was a powder-keg long in the making. The evidence for preplanning and setting up a situation for disaster is overwhelming. In this episode, we're going to show you how a little stage direction and fake blood became an instrumental role in furthering the division of the nation. Strap yourselves in- it's going to be a bumpy ride... down the Babbitt hole.
__________________
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Twitter: @wooz_news
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Disclaimer: Videos or other documents may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
This is credited totally to Wooz News on BitChute. Thank you, you did a great job.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DYlb92zMkj41/
This was done so well by Wooz News and I thought it needs to be seen by more and saved in more places.
Dedicated to the memory of Jeff C.
The simulated riots in DC was a powder-keg long in the making. The evidence for preplanning and setting up a situation for disaster is overwhelming. In this episode, we're going to show you how a little stage direction and fake blood became an instrumental role in furthering the division of the nation. Strap yourselves in- it's going to be a bumpy ride... down the Babbitt hole.
__________________
Youtube: @WoozNews
Odysee: @WoozNews
Instagram: @wooznewsofficial
Twitter: @wooz_news
Telegram: @WoozNews
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/WoozNews
Disclaimer: Videos or other documents may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
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