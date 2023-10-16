Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JEW-nocide: The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine
channel image
Auriga Books
188 Subscribers
13 views
Published 16 hours ago

The israelis were just hoping for an excuse to take ALL of Palestine…. 

Posted October 16,  2023

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

Keywords
israelpalestinewargenocideconflictgazajewhamaskhazarashkenazy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket