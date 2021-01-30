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Here's How Rice, Pasta & Potatoes Actually Make You Lean
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540 views • January 30, 2021
Multiple bestseller author and medical doctor John McDougall concisely delivers the arguments for a starch-based diet to achieve maximum health and weight loss.
Discover how the very foods commonly believed to make us fat actually keep us trim and youthful.
Pick up the book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007PF7MGS
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Discover how the very foods commonly believed to make us fat actually keep us trim and youthful.
Pick up the book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007PF7MGS
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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