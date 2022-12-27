Warm hearted Seattle Seahawks fan KILLED by VAXX poison injections

IN THE CARE OF

Joseph Hanuel (Sky) Lee, age 28, passed away unexpectedly in Denver on June 24, 2021. Sky was born in the Greater Seattle area on May 14, 1993 to Son Lee and Jonathan Lee. Sky lived in many places, but he loved to call Seattle home.

Sky was a kind, loving, and thoughtful person. He was humble, cheerful, and knew how to make someone have a good laugh. His warm-heartedness inspired and motivated others as he cared with a genuine, sincere heart. Sky was a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks, enjoyed watching anything Marvel, loved the Supreme brand, and loved collecting Jordan shoes.

Sky went through Denver Rescue Mission’s New Life Program where he influenced so many people. Sky was a hard worker who used his story and experiences to help others. This past year he started work at the Women’s Auxiliary Shelter at the Denver Coliseum and went on to help start and build a Peer Support Specialist program at The Gathering Place. He dedicated himself to helping others turn their lives around, even when he was fighting his own battles too. His legacy will remain as this program will continue at the Gathering Place helping other people facing homelessness and other life challenges find hope. He was loved at his workplaces bringing light, smiles, and meaningful relationships to all he interacted with.

Sky is survived by his son, Jin, his mother, Son, his step-father, Tom, his father, Jonathan, and his sister, Josie.

