Washington Leaders Defend Daycares as Fraud Questions Mount | Left Coast News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington State leaders are once again circling the wagons — this time over growing questions surrounding publicly subsidized daycare programs. As federal investigators examine alleged childcare fraud schemes across the country, scrutiny has turned toward Washington’s own daycare subsidy system. Instead of demanding transparency and audits, Governor Bob Ferguson, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, and Attorney General Nick Brown have publicly condemned citizen investigators and social media reporting, framing scrutiny as “harassment” rather than accountability. In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the constitutional issues, the role of public oversight, and why demanding answers about taxpayer-funded programs is not hate — it’s civic duty.
#WashingtonState #DaycareFraud #TaxpayerAccountability #GovernmentTransparency #PublicFunds #SeattlePolitics #BobFerguson #KatieWilson #NickBrown #LeftCoastNews #ConstitutionalRights #AuditTheState #FollowTheMoney #CivicDuty
4:46End Screen