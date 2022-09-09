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Ernest Nesmith Shares Trucking Cashflow
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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12 views • September 09, 2022

My guest in this episode is Ernest Nesmith. Ernest brings over 15 years of financial services experience that include wealth management, insurance planning, and tax consulting. Ernest leverages the experience gained working in the corporate divisions of three Fortune 100 companies that include Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.

In this episode, Ernest shares a cashflow opportunity with trucks.

Interview Links:
 
Rognes Consulting
 

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com

GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com  - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments  www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

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The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto

The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator

The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core

The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier

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