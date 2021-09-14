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Australia - Nurses and Doctors being paid to kill you! 19 year old young man dies, but was resuscitated!
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489 views • September 14, 2021
A 19-year-old boy gets hospitalized in Sydney, Australia with pneumonia. There he gets to see how the police and hospital personnel held patients and forced them to do Covid treatments, even though they yelled out they were being tested negative. The patients who protested were then transferred to a psychiatric department. (Obviously to break their will with psychiatric drugs)
He died for 5 minutes (from pneumonia) and when he returned, he realized that they had written his cause of death as "Covid" on his death certificate.
He died for 5 minutes (from pneumonia) and when he returned, he realized that they had written his cause of death as "Covid" on his death certificate.
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