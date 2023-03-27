Create New Account
I'm Praying That 1,000,000,000 Christians Will Watch This Video
869,461 views (YouTube)  Dec 12, 2020 #offthekirb #repent #Samson

(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)

Sin entangles even Christians and here are the the 3 stages of sin addiction also how Samson was humbled by God for his lack of repentance but also hear of the mercy God had for the judge of Israel. 

Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries seeks to clarify his concept in context of the Gospel.

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                                   - The RED Zone



