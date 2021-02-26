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EXCLUSIVE - Tour of the Golden Calf Worship Site - With Ryan Mauro and Joel Richardson
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12 views • February 26, 2021
A historical precedent has been set! This October (2019), Ryan Mauro, Producer of, "Finding the Mountain of Moses," and Joel Richardson, FAI Missionary and author of, "Mount Sinai in Arabia," were able to lead the first ever officially sanctioned Christian tour to Saudi Arabia. But more than that, they led the first ever officially sanctioned Christian tour to the real Mount Sinai! Watch as Ryan and Joel give an inside look at the golden calf worship site the day before their tour group arrived.
Ryan will be leading another tour to Mount Sinai and the other Exodus sites in Saudi Arabia, February 12th-19th, 2020. Sign up for this tour at:
https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi...
Sign up to receive information on Mount Sinai and continual research updates at: https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/20...
Donate to this and future projects at:
https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/do...
Visit https://doubtingthomasresearch.com for more information
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Egypt Calling
Artist
Sight of Wonders
Licensed to YouTube by
Epidemic Sound (on behalf of Epidemic Sound); Epidemic Sound Publishing
Ryan will be leading another tour to Mount Sinai and the other Exodus sites in Saudi Arabia, February 12th-19th, 2020. Sign up for this tour at:
https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi...
Sign up to receive information on Mount Sinai and continual research updates at: https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/20...
Donate to this and future projects at:
https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/do...
Visit https://doubtingthomasresearch.com for more information
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Egypt Calling
Artist
Sight of Wonders
Licensed to YouTube by
Epidemic Sound (on behalf of Epidemic Sound); Epidemic Sound Publishing
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