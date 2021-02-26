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EXCLUSIVE - Tour of the Golden Calf Worship Site - With Ryan Mauro and Joel Richardson
mh4bright
mh4bright
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12 views • February 26, 2021
A historical precedent has been set! This October (2019), Ryan Mauro, Producer of, "Finding the Mountain of Moses," and Joel Richardson, FAI Missionary and author of, "Mount Sinai in Arabia," were able to lead the first ever officially sanctioned Christian tour to Saudi Arabia. But more than that, they led the first ever officially sanctioned Christian tour to the real Mount Sinai! Watch as Ryan and Joel give an inside look at the golden calf worship site the day before their tour group arrived.

Ryan will be leading another tour to Mount Sinai and the other Exodus sites in Saudi Arabia, February 12th-19th, 2020. Sign up for this tour at:
https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi...



Sign up to receive information on Mount Sinai and continual research updates at: https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/20...

Donate to this and future projects at:
https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/do...

Visit https://doubtingthomasresearch.com​ for more information
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Egypt Calling
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Sight of Wonders
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Keywords
christjesusexodusbiblicalproofarchaeologyronark of the covenantcovenantarknoahs arkwyattsinai
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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