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The Garden of Eden Defense Ghislaine Maxwell Blames Epstein for Pedophile Pyramid
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85 views • December 01, 2021
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/11/young-lawyer-targets-soros-witzke-files-most-profoundly-impactful-lawsuit-in-years/
Companies are headquartered in Delaware because the state has very favorable laws for corporations, and because their state court system is favorable to them as well. Delaware keeps it that way by controlling who is allowed to practice law in the state. Brooks Witzke is our producer Lauren’s brother. He recently graduated near the top of his class at Concordia law, but has been kept off the state bar by these powerful forces. Now, he’s filed a lawsuit to force these laws to be overturned, and if successful it won’t just matter for him.
He joins us.
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Companies are headquartered in Delaware because the state has very favorable laws for corporations, and because their state court system is favorable to them as well. Delaware keeps it that way by controlling who is allowed to practice law in the state. Brooks Witzke is our producer Lauren’s brother. He recently graduated near the top of his class at Concordia law, but has been kept off the state bar by these powerful forces. Now, he’s filed a lawsuit to force these laws to be overturned, and if successful it won’t just matter for him.
He joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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