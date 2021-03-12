CAN STILL CATCH AND SPREAD COVID VIRUS AFTER RECEIVING VACCINE



Saw on NBC Nightly news how they are telling the truth but so fast that the average person doesn't really hear what they are saying - I actually slowed it all down so you can really hear what they are saying and it's not good. Even though you have the vaccine - you can still get covid and you can still spread the virus. They say they do not know enough about it yet - Wrong - they know - they just will not tell you the truth.



This is so dangerous and they really have no idea and will not for weeks or months or possibly years as to the effects of the vaccine.



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