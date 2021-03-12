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CAN STILL CATCH AND SPREAD COVID VIRUS AFTER RECEIVING VACCINE
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1091 views • March 12, 2021
CAN STILL CATCH AND SPREAD COVID VIRUS AFTER RECEIVING VACCINE
Saw on NBC Nightly news how they are telling the truth but so fast that the average person doesn't really hear what they are saying - I actually slowed it all down so you can really hear what they are saying and it's not good. Even though you have the vaccine - you can still get covid and you can still spread the virus. They say they do not know enough about it yet - Wrong - they know - they just will not tell you the truth.
This is so dangerous and they really have no idea and will not for weeks or months or possibly years as to the effects of the vaccine.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
Saw on NBC Nightly news how they are telling the truth but so fast that the average person doesn't really hear what they are saying - I actually slowed it all down so you can really hear what they are saying and it's not good. Even though you have the vaccine - you can still get covid and you can still spread the virus. They say they do not know enough about it yet - Wrong - they know - they just will not tell you the truth.
This is so dangerous and they really have no idea and will not for weeks or months or possibly years as to the effects of the vaccine.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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