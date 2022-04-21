How God Finds His Lost Sheep In The End Times

The devil gives no one an easy pass into heaven. And God proves us so we will know that we know God. By Grace through faith are we saved and the devil is now showing the cost of following Christ and it only gets worse from here onwards. It is either people move from faith to faith or fear to fear.



Acts 14:22

King James Version

22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.



1 John 5:4

King James Version

4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.



Romans 1:17

King James Version

17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.





It is not religion, it is not Christian denomination, it is not casting out devils and doing wonderful works in Jesus name. It is standing up for God when the devil attacks faith and make us suffer if we do not comply;. for the devil knows God is impossible to please unless we walk by faith. Notice how many could stand with Daniel, Shadrach Meshach Abednego. It is going through with God even when we suffer. It is denying ourselves. It is taking up our cross and following Christ.



Romans 1:17

King James Version

17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.



Philippians 1:29

“For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;”