Dr. Michelle Peal on Our Bright, Beautiful Future!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published 20 hours ago

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview a famous Naturalpathic Doctor, Dr. Michelle Peal, N.D. on our beautiful, bright future! I hope you can all listen to this positive, uplifting radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com  

loveascensionpsychicnew agenew earthted mahrdr michelle peal

