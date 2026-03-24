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Israel fighting ‘demon’ of its own making’ - Ex-Knesset speaker, Avraham Burg - Tucker Carlson clip 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Israel fighting ‘demon’ of its own making’ - Ex-Knesset speaker

Israel’s military operates with one overriding instinct: “simply hammer the nail,” Avraham Burg, former Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, bluntly tells Tucker Carlson, commenting the IDF’s pummeling of civilian infrastructure in Iran.  

Burg, a former acting president of Israel, describes Iran as a “real threat,” admitting that “we pumped it to the size of a monster.” 

💬 “So, we are fighting in a way a real demon which is our own creation.” 

Inside Israel, he argues, the mood is to “get it over with the Iranians.” 

As for how Israel expects this to happen, he points to the deeply rooted belief that “we are a kind of a superpower.”  

His blunt conclusion is:

💬 “From the Israeli point of view…we live in a zero-sum game…I want to win alone. I want you to be dead. I want to humiliate you. I want to cancel you; whomever you are, my enemy.”

Adding from today:

Breaking | The Israeli Knesset’s National Security Committee approves a proposed death penalty law against Palestinian detainees, advancing it to the second and third readings ahead of a final vote expected next week.

The bill makes capital punishment mandatory without requiring unanimous judicial approval, mandates execution by hanging through the Israeli Prison Service, sets implementation within 90 days of sentencing, and removes any possibility of pardon.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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