Russia Uses Ukrainian Tanks In Frontline Battle Against Ukraine ( Special Report )

The USA, Uk, Germany and other country's have started giving tanks to Ukraine. Many have already reached the battle field.

In this report I show you how Russia is using captured Ukrainian tanks against Ukraine. I imbedded with a Russian tank Unit from "Cascade" / " Kaskad" on the frontline in battle and documented them Using captured Ukrainian tanks to fire on Ukrainian positions. This time Russia is using T-64 tanks from captured from Ukraine but the tank soldiers say they are ready to capture some some of the western supplied "Abrams, Leopard and Challenger 2" tanks to use them against Ukraine.

The OBTF "Cascade" includes parts of the forces and means of the law enforcement agencies of the DPR mainly consiting of locals from the Donetsk area that have been fighting against Ukraine since 2014. The key element of the OBTF "Cascade" is the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR. The head of the OBTF "Cascade" is the DPR Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General A. A. Dikiy.





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





I show what the western media will not show you.





