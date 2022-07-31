Western Judicial System to Decouple with the Communist China eventually

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https://gnews.org/post/p122d2bc6
In a live broadcast on July 24, Miles Guo said that through his trustee case, Westerners can see in the Communist China, the chief of all political and legal committees, such as the Ministry of Justice, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Courts, is the secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). That is, the Party leads and decides everything. Miles pointed out that the laws in the Communist China are the CCP’s family laws, and there is no judicial independence at all. The public prosecutors and the judiciary are the Party’s house servants, and there is no judicial independence and justice. Therefore, the West will not allow any country to legally adopt the Chinese judicial system for trials in the future, including by joining Interpol and enforcing the law around the world