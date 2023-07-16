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#736 // QUANTUM FAITH - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
QBits with GoodDog
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20 views • July 16, 2023

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 09.JUL.2023

7:00PM EST

#736 // QUANTUM FAITH - LIVE

Faith can move impossibly large obstacles from our path. Faith can heal the incurable. Faith can raise the dead. And Quantum Faith has the potential to shape and influence our lives significantly. The power of faith is evident in a variety of contexts, including science, religion, and personal relationships. Quantum physics is the study of God's universe - a clear and undeniable witnessing of His reality as expressed in our 4 dimensional universe. And just as with Quantum Physics, our beliefs paired with spoken words can shape the outcome of our circumstance, even though the observed outcomes can defy our four dimensional logic. The power of faith should never be taken for granted. It is a force that should be respected and harnessed - to be used for God's will and can lead us to a an abundant life full of His continuous blessings!


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