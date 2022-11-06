🇬🇧🇺🇦🇷🇺 Leaked Documents: British Spies Constructing Secret Terror Army In Ukraine
The Grayzone has obtained leaked documents detailing British military-intelligence operatives inking an agreement with the Security Service of Ukraine’s Odessa branch, to create and train a secret Ukrainian partisan terror army.
Their plans called for the secret army to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance operations targeting Crimea on behalf of the Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) – precisely the kind of attacks witnessed in past weeks.
As The Grazyone previously reported, the same coterie of military-intelligence operatives was responsible for drawing up plans to blow up Crimea’s Kerch Bridge.
🔗 Full Article:
https://thegrayzone.com/2022/11/03/british-spies-terror-army-ukraine/
