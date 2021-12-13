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** VIGILANTE JUSTICE: WILL THE LAW OF THE OLD WEST RETURN TO AMERICA? **
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134 views • December 13, 2021
** With All The Violence, Looting And Killing In US Cities, Disgusted Citizens Will Take The Law Into Their Own Hands - It's Happened Since The Beginning Of Time, Count On It Happening In America
- All New Pipeline, Don Boys – 12/Dec/2021
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Self_Defense_vs_Vigilantism.php
-- God created mankind with an urgent compulsion to defend himself from all threats to his life, which is only sensible if His creation was to survive. That means mankind must have food, water, and shelter. One must add money (or some substitute) to the list since money is required to survive. (Sex is probably the second strongest urge of man, but that’s another article.)
Societies’ laws must reflect the fact of man’s basic urges. That is why it is not wrong to kill in defense of one’s own life or the life of others, especially family. When taking a wife, a man is obligated to be the protector as well as partner, parent, and provider. That’s one reason why every man should own a gun and know how to use it and be willing to use it if necessary.
This truth goes back to ancient Jewish law that gives a homeowner the right, even the duty, to kill a person during a night home invasion since he can expect the most dangerous intent. At night, a homeowner has limited knowledge of the threat to the family, while he can make a fair assessment of the threat in the daylight. However, if it is the daytime, a homeowner must try not to kill an intruder.
Moses instructed in Exodus 22:2-3, “If a thief be found breaking up, and be smitten that he die, there shall no blood be shed for him. If the sun be risen upon him, there shall be blood shed for him; for he should make full restitution; if he have nothing, then he shall be sold for his theft.”
So, a homeowner can kill any night intruder since he does not know how dangerous the thief is. For sure, he is in the home for nefarious reasons, so he can be shot, and the shooter goes free. The thief got what he deserved. If he were not in another’s home, he would be alive. He did not exercise common sense and paid with his life.
Unbelievers and nonthinkers always quote Christ’s command about turning the other cheek. That seems to be their favorite verse after, “Judge not.” It’s one thing to turn your other cheek to de-escalate a situation but another when a brute is swinging a ball bat at the head of your wife or child.
Many laws come from this principle: stand your ground, citizens’ arrest, involuntary manslaughter, etc. This principle has numerous ramifications, such as vigilante committees, bounty hunters, posses, Guardian Angels, paladins, Robin Hood, Superman, etc.
The need for law and order is seen in a ship’s captain since sailors were often on the sea for months or years at a time. In the event of any problem, the captain’s word was law.
-- Cont’d -
** 'It's Worse Than A War Zone' : Murder And Mayhem Being Encouraged By Media In Preparation For The Second American Civil War To Go Hot
- All News Pipellne, Susan Duclos – 12/Dec/2021
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Murder_And_Mayhem_Being_Encouraged.php
-- While Americans are loathe to admit it, the second American civil war is here and has been for quite a while now.
Everything from culture wars, to violence in the streets, cities burning, smash-and-grab theft an epidemic in and of itself, and surging murders in 12 Democrat-controlled cities have reached "record highs" in 2021, with a police official stating "It's worse than a war zone around here lately."
Interestingly, or perhaps predictable might be a more accurate word, the ABC News article doesn't mention that those 12 cities are all run by Democrats, as highlighted by Breitbart.
Breitbart cites the ABC story which states:
The ABC News report says, “Experts say there are a number of reasons possibly connected to the jump in homicides, including strained law enforcement staffing, a pronounced decline in arrests and continuing hardships from the pandemic, but that there is no clear answer across the board.”
"No clear answer across the board," yet had ABC dug a little deeper and acknowledged that those cities were control by radical leftists, then the answer truly does become very "clear."
Let us take a look at the reasons they did give:
• Strained law enforcement staffing: The staffing issues are strained for a number of reasons, including the state leaders attempting to mandate, aka force, law enforcement officers to take the COVID vaccine, despite there being no "long term" research into side effects because the vaccine itself has not been around "long term."
-- Con'td --
- All New Pipeline, Don Boys – 12/Dec/2021
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Self_Defense_vs_Vigilantism.php
-- God created mankind with an urgent compulsion to defend himself from all threats to his life, which is only sensible if His creation was to survive. That means mankind must have food, water, and shelter. One must add money (or some substitute) to the list since money is required to survive. (Sex is probably the second strongest urge of man, but that’s another article.)
Societies’ laws must reflect the fact of man’s basic urges. That is why it is not wrong to kill in defense of one’s own life or the life of others, especially family. When taking a wife, a man is obligated to be the protector as well as partner, parent, and provider. That’s one reason why every man should own a gun and know how to use it and be willing to use it if necessary.
This truth goes back to ancient Jewish law that gives a homeowner the right, even the duty, to kill a person during a night home invasion since he can expect the most dangerous intent. At night, a homeowner has limited knowledge of the threat to the family, while he can make a fair assessment of the threat in the daylight. However, if it is the daytime, a homeowner must try not to kill an intruder.
Moses instructed in Exodus 22:2-3, “If a thief be found breaking up, and be smitten that he die, there shall no blood be shed for him. If the sun be risen upon him, there shall be blood shed for him; for he should make full restitution; if he have nothing, then he shall be sold for his theft.”
So, a homeowner can kill any night intruder since he does not know how dangerous the thief is. For sure, he is in the home for nefarious reasons, so he can be shot, and the shooter goes free. The thief got what he deserved. If he were not in another’s home, he would be alive. He did not exercise common sense and paid with his life.
Unbelievers and nonthinkers always quote Christ’s command about turning the other cheek. That seems to be their favorite verse after, “Judge not.” It’s one thing to turn your other cheek to de-escalate a situation but another when a brute is swinging a ball bat at the head of your wife or child.
Many laws come from this principle: stand your ground, citizens’ arrest, involuntary manslaughter, etc. This principle has numerous ramifications, such as vigilante committees, bounty hunters, posses, Guardian Angels, paladins, Robin Hood, Superman, etc.
The need for law and order is seen in a ship’s captain since sailors were often on the sea for months or years at a time. In the event of any problem, the captain’s word was law.
-- Cont’d -
** 'It's Worse Than A War Zone' : Murder And Mayhem Being Encouraged By Media In Preparation For The Second American Civil War To Go Hot
- All News Pipellne, Susan Duclos – 12/Dec/2021
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Murder_And_Mayhem_Being_Encouraged.php
-- While Americans are loathe to admit it, the second American civil war is here and has been for quite a while now.
Everything from culture wars, to violence in the streets, cities burning, smash-and-grab theft an epidemic in and of itself, and surging murders in 12 Democrat-controlled cities have reached "record highs" in 2021, with a police official stating "It's worse than a war zone around here lately."
Interestingly, or perhaps predictable might be a more accurate word, the ABC News article doesn't mention that those 12 cities are all run by Democrats, as highlighted by Breitbart.
Breitbart cites the ABC story which states:
The ABC News report says, “Experts say there are a number of reasons possibly connected to the jump in homicides, including strained law enforcement staffing, a pronounced decline in arrests and continuing hardships from the pandemic, but that there is no clear answer across the board.”
"No clear answer across the board," yet had ABC dug a little deeper and acknowledged that those cities were control by radical leftists, then the answer truly does become very "clear."
Let us take a look at the reasons they did give:
• Strained law enforcement staffing: The staffing issues are strained for a number of reasons, including the state leaders attempting to mandate, aka force, law enforcement officers to take the COVID vaccine, despite there being no "long term" research into side effects because the vaccine itself has not been around "long term."
-- Con'td --
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