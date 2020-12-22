Chinese Professor Speaks on Their Espionage in United States: All Must Hear

Chinese Professor Speaks on Espionage Within USA



“Why couldn’t we handle him?



Why is it that between 1992 and 2016 we always resolved issues with the U.S.

Did you guys realize? All the crisis, the Yinhe incident, bombing the embassy, or the Hainan Island incident, everything was taken care of swiftly in no more than two months. Why? Now I’m gonna drop a bomb, because we had people up there in America’s core circle of power. We have some ‘old friends’.



It was in 2015, before the second last time President Xi visited U.S., everybody in the system needed to warm things up for him. to gain some publicity. The book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”, we will launch the first edition of its English in the U.S. by having a press conference before his arrival, to build him some momentum.



Who will do this job? Just like today, they thought I’m very good at fooling the aliens because they saw how I conned them, which they thought was very effective. So I would be the host and part of the panel.



The high officials told us to “go to Politics and Prose, 3:30 pm next Thursday”. It’s on Connecticut Ave, Washington. “We’ll publish the new book there.” So we went there to make the booking.



With such a short notice, it is very difficult to book the place in our desired time. The owner said arrogantly, “Sorry, can’t do it.” So I asked him, “Which author booked the place for that timeframe? For what?” There is nothing money can’t buy. If one bundle of cash can’t, I’ll throw in another. Still the owner said arrogantly, “Sorry, but I won’t tell you which author booked the place for that timeframe. We have principles.” He was very arrogant, very pretentious.



Later I heard that he was a democrat. he used to be a journalist in Asia so he had some opinions on our party, which is why he refused to play through. I thought it was over. We have to find another venue or time. So we escalate it to the high officials. I was just helping out anyway. However, one of the deputy directors of our unit, rang me up and told me everything would go as planned in the exact venue at the exact time. I went there right after lunch to find the high official ever earlier than me. He said that the reason why we could go as planned was because somebody helped us out. He introduced me to an old lady with a big nose, a Jew’s simply by look. She gave me a name card and told me her name. I better censor that part here. She said, “Nice to meet you.” Although in Mandarin with a very authentic Beijing accent! I was shocked. “You speak better Mandarin than me. I’ll never lose my provincial accent, but you are spot on.”



She was quite content with my compliments. “Tell you what. I not only speak Mandarin, but also have Chinese citizenship.” As you all know, you guys can’t have foreign citizenship. There is no dual citizenship in China, isn’t it? But it’s very unlikely for old ladies like her to give up U.S. & Israel dual citizenships for Chinese citizenship. Don’t you think?



I suddenly realized she is one of the ‘Chinese people’s old friends’. What she said next impressed even more. “I have not only Chinese citizenship, but also Beijing Hukou (a Chinese caste system). I have a courtyard house in a prime location. Drop by for a tea when you are back in Beijing. Any problem in here, just let me know,” which basically means, ‘I’ve got you covered’.



Then I saw the arrogant shop owner was directing the staff to arrange tables and chairs, reluctantly following someone’s order. I asked her how she handled him, “We tried everything with him. He’s too arrogant.” The old lady grinned, “I reasoned with him.” Do you know where that came from? It’s a famous line from the mafia movie, “The Godfather”, in which they cut the horse head off and stick it in someone’s bed.



Of course she is not mafia. So who is she? Why had she been living in China for 30 years, and why such an authentic Beijing account? Remember, the big Wall Street institution mentioned before, she’s the president of its Asian operations. I can’t say more without touching red lines. You guys understand?



In plain and simple language, during the last three to four decades, we took advantage of America’s core circle. As I said, Wall Street has a very profound influence over America’s domestic and foreign affairs since 1970’s. I used to heavily rely on them. Problem is, they have been declining since 2008. Most importantly, after 2016, the Wall Street couldn’t control Trump, because awkwardly, there was a soft breach of contract between them which made them enemies.



In the U.S. – China trade war, they tried to help. My friends in U.S. told me that they tried to help, but they couldn’t. Now, with Biden winning the election, the traditional elites, political elites, the establishment, they have a very close relationship with the Wall Street. You all heard that Trump said Biden’s son has securities companies all over the world. Any idea who helped him found those companies? Understand now? All deals.