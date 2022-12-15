Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Destroy Children – Destroy America
79 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


December 14, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane reveals how pervasive child sex trafficking is across the world and welcomes America’s Future and Defend the Children, Executive Director Mary Flynn O'Neill to the show. And Ask Dr. Jane has moved to the Dr. Jane Ruby Show on Wednesday! Real, Riveting Righteous! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Visit

www.Americasfuture.org


Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: Givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane


MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)


Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)


The Tower Garden: Drjaneruby.towergarden.com


Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca


Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)


For YOUR Life Transformation: www.Rubysuperfoods.com


Protect Your Retirement Savings: https://link.goldco.com/djr


Cocoa Bliss!! https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane


Magnesium Breakthrough: magbreakthrough.com/ruby


CardioMiracle: MyPowerHeart.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20otz0-live-7pm-destroy-children-destroy-america.html


Keywords
healthchildrenamericatraffickingmedicinechildsexworldwidedestroyamericas futureexecutive directortruth in medicinemary flynn oneilldr jane rubydr rubydr janedefend the children

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket