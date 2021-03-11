Biden Promises Diplomacy, Delivers Militarism

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From Syria to Iran to Afghanistan to Russia, President Biden's early promises to focus on diplomacy rather than the alleged brute force of the Trump Administration has not been followed up with action. In fact, US foreign policy is as militaristic as ever.
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