Eschatological (End-time teachings) Accountability

There will great accountability over the many false claims being made about the end-times and the Return of Christ! How can we 'get it right'? By returning to the standard of demanding a multiplied witness in the Word of God for ALL facets of end-time doctrine. Sadly many in this day are refusing to hold to that standard and are teaching things they ought not. Like the Pre-trib Rapture teaching for example.

I make no bones about saying I can prove by the Word of God that the pre-trib teaching is not only un-biblical, but absolutely anti-biblical in its many false claims. I have dozens of articles on my website that clearly show the various aspects of that doctrine that are in opposition to what the Bible actually does teach about the Return of Christ and the events of those last days. I invite you to examine them for yourself.

www.pbenson.me