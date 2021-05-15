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Retired Special OPs Intel Agent Jeffrey Prather Interview with Mike Adams
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307 views • May 15, 2021
https://jeffreyprather.com
Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned Whistle-Blower, now your intelligence officer exposing fake news!

Health Ranger talks with Jeffrey Prather about covid, pine needles, Native American medicine and more.

If you are concerned about those who have been “vaccinated” with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “shedding” spike proteins onto you through close contact, you will not want to miss the following episode of The Health Ranger Report.

In it, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks to Jeffrey Prather of The Prather Point about pine needle tea, which is showing incredible promise as a remedy against vaccine shedding.

A constituent known as suramin that is found in pine needles has been shown to exhibit an inhibitory effect against various components of the coagulation cascade, as well as against the inappropriate replication and modification of RNA and DNA induced by Chinese Virus injection spike proteins.

“Excessive coagulation causes blood clots, mini-clots, strokes, and unusually heavy menstrual cycles,” explains an article from the blog site Ambassador Love about what these spike proteins that are shed from the vaccinated can do to others – sound familiar?

All of these symptoms are being observed in the recently vaccinated, it turns out. And evidence is growing to suggest that those who come in close contact with the recently vaccinated are also suffering these symptoms due to vaccine shedding.

Though you will never hear about it from the likes of Anthony Fauci, there are ways to minimize the impact of such exposure, and pine needle tea is one such option.

“Pine needle tea is one of the most potent anti-oxidants there is and it’s known to treat cancer, inflammation, stress and depression, pain and respiratory infections,” Ambassador Love explains. “Pine tea also kills parasites.”
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