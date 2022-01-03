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The Stew Peters Show 01. 03. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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521 views • January 03, 2022
Deadly Vax Lot Numbers Identified, Game Over: Genocide Evidence EXPOSED!
The Stew Peters Show: Jan 3, 2022: Guests: RFK, Jr. Publisher Tony Lyons, Kash Patel, Dr. Jane Ruby, Krystal Tini
BREAKING: Still, it’s a dangerous world out there, and the enemies of the American people will be just as committed to destroying you in 2022 as they were in 2021. And that means more masking, more restrictions, and more vaccine mandates. Doctor Jane Ruby joins us for her first segment of the year. She says she has the receipts to show that vaccine toxicity varies by batch, and it’s possible to find out if the vaccine you’re being pressured to take is from one of the tainted batches.
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts last month, and with that begins the desperate campaign to make everyone forget about the entire Epstein saga as quickly as possible. Already, Epstein’s infamous black book of friends and contacts has been ordered sealed, to protect the names listed within it. Kash Patel served in the Trump administration and has been our top commentator on all the major trials recently. He joins us.
We live in an age of censorship, and if you’re willing to say anything that our elite rulers don’t like, it’s just a matter of time before you get censored. This isn’t about “facts” or “misinformation.” It’s about political power and control. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book The Real Dr. Fauci has been a massive bestseller this fall, but there’s been a near-media blackout of the book. Do not criticize your God Dr. Fauci. That’s the narrative and they will defend it to the bitter end. Tony Lyons is RFK Jr.’s publisher. H’s publicly challenging critics to find factual errors in the book. He joins us.
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The Stew Peters Show: Jan 3, 2022: Guests: RFK, Jr. Publisher Tony Lyons, Kash Patel, Dr. Jane Ruby, Krystal Tini
BREAKING: Still, it’s a dangerous world out there, and the enemies of the American people will be just as committed to destroying you in 2022 as they were in 2021. And that means more masking, more restrictions, and more vaccine mandates. Doctor Jane Ruby joins us for her first segment of the year. She says she has the receipts to show that vaccine toxicity varies by batch, and it’s possible to find out if the vaccine you’re being pressured to take is from one of the tainted batches.
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts last month, and with that begins the desperate campaign to make everyone forget about the entire Epstein saga as quickly as possible. Already, Epstein’s infamous black book of friends and contacts has been ordered sealed, to protect the names listed within it. Kash Patel served in the Trump administration and has been our top commentator on all the major trials recently. He joins us.
We live in an age of censorship, and if you’re willing to say anything that our elite rulers don’t like, it’s just a matter of time before you get censored. This isn’t about “facts” or “misinformation.” It’s about political power and control. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book The Real Dr. Fauci has been a massive bestseller this fall, but there’s been a near-media blackout of the book. Do not criticize your God Dr. Fauci. That’s the narrative and they will defend it to the bitter end. Tony Lyons is RFK Jr.’s publisher. H’s publicly challenging critics to find factual errors in the book. He joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
2 COMMENTS
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