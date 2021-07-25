RINO Traitor Michelle Ugenti-Rita is Viciously BOOO'd Off Stage at the Phoenix Rally!

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Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita from Scottsdale gets booed off the stage at a President Trump rally. The RINOs are being exposed.
That's what you get for watering down the election integrity bill in Arizona.
She refused to support SB1241 which contained over 34 election integrity measures.