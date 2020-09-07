Gun Sales Are Soaring!

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PS Sorry, the S&W 500 Only Holds 5 Rounds, I made a mistake when I said what I did but not worth remaking the video! I also made a mistake calling my 9 Millimeter Sig Sauer a Mosel 220 when it is in fact a mode; 226, It's getting late in the day, sorry for the mistakes.