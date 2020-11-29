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Stop the Steal Rally at the Hawaii State Capitol - Will you take the corona vaccine? - 2020/11/28
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54 views • November 29, 2020
Dozens, perhaps over 60 people showed up at the Hawaii State Capitol on November 28, 2020 to protest the election fraud and show support for President Trump. In this video, we ask people, "Will you take the corona vaccine?" See what they said and why.
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