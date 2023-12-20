"Only the billionaires will be able to afford to buy food, and all the other people will die."

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, on the genocidal consequences of Net Zero.





"Now they're going into agriculture and threatening to cut off the supply of food, because food is causing global warming."





"They will cause a ruination the likes of which the Earth has never seen, because there are over eight billion of us, and four billion of us depend on nitrogen fertiliser, which they now say is bad, because it's a greenhouse gas or whatever… It's all completely phoney. And so is the campaign against CO2."





Full interview: https://ukcolumn.org/video/sensible-environmentalism-patrick-moore