A group of armored vehicles from Russian Armed Forces of Central Military District of Brave Group, suddenly entered and stormed into the positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in a forest plantation west of Kremennaya. After artillery preparation and reconnaissance by UAV, 6 armored vehicles actually entered and began pursuing, then clearing the militant fortifications.
