(world orders review)================

GRAPHENE RAIN (AGUA DE LA LLUVIA) SELF-ASSEMBLY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cYPQG6HcDxnT/ [SHARE]

================

AGUA DE LA LLUVIA. Las vacunas desconectan gradualmente al alma del cuerpo

"Las vacunas desconectan gradualmente al alma del cuerpo. En este video vemos un autoensamblaje, parcialmente, de un filamento de oxido de grafeno del agua de la lluvia."

'Vaccines gradually disconnect the soul from the body. In this video we see a self-assembly, partially, of a graphene oxide filament from rainwater.'

The vaccines, gradually, disconnects the soul from the body

(source) Crystal Photography https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c

================

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

HEAVY METAL SKIES & GRAPHENE RAINS ? (WOR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hmqxd7nAVDcv/

================

COVID 'VACCINES' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOPULATION + NEURO-MODULATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/

26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT

https://www.bitchute.com/vid





There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VACCINATED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/

MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/

'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !

#THE PUSH FOR 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' (Of the Many, But Not For The Few)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/

Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG]

https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines'

(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/

Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf

Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



