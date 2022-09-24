(world orders review)================
GRAPHENE RAIN (AGUA DE LA LLUVIA) SELF-ASSEMBLY
AGUA DE LA LLUVIA. Las vacunas desconectan gradualmente al alma del cuerpo
"Las vacunas desconectan gradualmente al alma del cuerpo. En este video vemos un autoensamblaje, parcialmente, de un filamento de oxido de grafeno del agua de la lluvia."
'Vaccines gradually disconnect the soul from the body. In this video we see a self-assembly, partially, of a graphene oxide filament from rainwater.'
The vaccines, gradually, disconnects the soul from the body
Crystal Photography https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c
HEAVY METAL SKIES & GRAPHENE RAINS ? (WOR)
COVID 'VACCINES' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOPULATION + NEURO-MODULATION
26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT
There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VACCINATED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'
MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !
'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !
#THE PUSH FOR 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' (Of the Many, But Not For The Few)
GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG]
https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines'
(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
