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Is Omicron A White Hat Designed Miracle Covid Cure? MUST WATCH!!
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504 views • December 19, 2021
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Previous Updates:
The General Flynn Lin Wood War Goes Nuclear! Is Flynn The Enemy Within? Or Did Wood Go Full Lintard?
https://rumble.com/vr058c-the-general-flynn-lin-wood-war-goes-nuclear-is-flynn-the-enemy-within-or-di.html
Documentation Reveals Epstein Co-Founded Clinton Foundation! Plus Photo Evidence He's Still Alive!
https://rumble.com/vqy38r-documentation-reveals-epstein-co-founded-clinton-foundation-plus-photo-evid.html
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General Flynn's Dire Warning! 500,000 Vaccine Deaths in The U.S. Plus Millions More Worldwide! HUGE Lawsuit Against CDC, WHO, Fauci & Gates! 1,000 Lawyers + 10,0000 Doctors Suing For Crimes Against Humanity!
https://rumble.com/vqs1wu-general-flynns-dire-warning-500000-vaccine-deaths-in-u.s.-millions-ww-huge-.html
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ www.HealthWithPatriot.com
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JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
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Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Previous Updates:
The General Flynn Lin Wood War Goes Nuclear! Is Flynn The Enemy Within? Or Did Wood Go Full Lintard?
https://rumble.com/vr058c-the-general-flynn-lin-wood-war-goes-nuclear-is-flynn-the-enemy-within-or-di.html
Documentation Reveals Epstein Co-Founded Clinton Foundation! Plus Photo Evidence He's Still Alive!
https://rumble.com/vqy38r-documentation-reveals-epstein-co-founded-clinton-foundation-plus-photo-evid.html
First Unsealed Indictment [Arrest] Will Trigger A Mass Awakening! Will Trump Be Back By Christmas? Plus, 36 Impossible Zero-Delta Q Proofs!
https://rumble.com/vqvnwk-first-unsealed-indictment-arrest-will-trigger-a-mass-awakening-will-trump-b.html
General Flynn's Dire Warning! 500,000 Vaccine Deaths in The U.S. Plus Millions More Worldwide! HUGE Lawsuit Against CDC, WHO, Fauci & Gates! 1,000 Lawyers + 10,0000 Doctors Suing For Crimes Against Humanity!
https://rumble.com/vqs1wu-general-flynns-dire-warning-500000-vaccine-deaths-in-u.s.-millions-ww-huge-.html
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