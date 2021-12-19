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Is Omicron A White Hat Designed Miracle Covid Cure? MUST WATCH!!
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:


The General Flynn Lin Wood War Goes Nuclear! Is Flynn The Enemy Within? Or Did Wood Go Full Lintard?


https://rumble.com/vr058c-the-general-flynn-lin-wood-war-goes-nuclear-is-flynn-the-enemy-within-or-di.html



Documentation Reveals Epstein Co-Founded Clinton Foundation! Plus Photo Evidence He's Still Alive!


https://rumble.com/vqy38r-documentation-reveals-epstein-co-founded-clinton-foundation-plus-photo-evid.html



First Unsealed Indictment [Arrest] Will Trigger A Mass Awakening! Will Trump Be Back By Christmas? Plus, 36 Impossible Zero-Delta Q Proofs!


https://rumble.com/vqvnwk-first-unsealed-indictment-arrest-will-trigger-a-mass-awakening-will-trump-b.html



General Flynn's Dire Warning! 500,000 Vaccine Deaths in The U.S. Plus Millions More Worldwide! HUGE Lawsuit Against CDC, WHO, Fauci & Gates! 1,000 Lawyers + 10,0000 Doctors Suing For Crimes Against Humanity!


https://rumble.com/vqs1wu-general-flynns-dire-warning-500000-vaccine-deaths-in-u.s.-millions-ww-huge-.html
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