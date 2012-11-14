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[Nov 14, 2012] Life and Death is in the Blood (7.5K views on YouTube)
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46 views • April 12, 2021
It's never a good feeling when you find out you have cancer or that your blood is literally infested with fungus, bacteria, cell-eating amoebas and parasites. Needless to say, I was quite depressed when I first saw my blood sample. But after just 7 weeks worth of holistic treatment (14 sessions total), my blood looked fantastic!
What was my treatment? I did 14 sessions of Rife, ionic foot baths and ozone sauna therapy. I went to the House of Giliad healing center in Plano, TX and saw Dr. Stephen Duncan: http://www.holisticbodyworker.com/dallas-holistic-healer/
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
What was my treatment? I did 14 sessions of Rife, ionic foot baths and ozone sauna therapy. I went to the House of Giliad healing center in Plano, TX and saw Dr. Stephen Duncan: http://www.holisticbodyworker.com/dallas-holistic-healer/
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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