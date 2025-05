BlueTRUTH Documentary || Scientific Proof the Vaxxed Emit a Bluetooth Signal (2022)

This short 35-minute documentary shows Dr. Pedro Chavez Zavalo, the president of the World Health and Life Coalition (COMUSAV), using an electromagnetic frequency meter on a sample of people in Mexico who had taken COVID 'vaccines' and comparing them to unvaccinated people.

COVID vaccinated people emit frequencies. Some people also emit frequencies from having received the PCR test.

This documentary exposes the fact that people who are jabbed are connected to an unidentified IoB digital Bluetooth network... This is evidence of an intrabody nano network!

