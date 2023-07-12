Create New Account
WEF Orders Govt's To Prepare for BILLIONS of 'Social Credit Prisoners'
Alex Hammer
The World Economic Forum has been quietly granted backdoor access to billions of cellphones as part of a plot to compile “blacklists” of users who hold “politically incorrect” views and commit “wrongspeak.”


According to a World Economic Forum insider, these blacklists of so-called “deplorables” will be used to assign a “social credit score” to people before the social credit scheme is officially rolled out in the next few years.


Klaus Schwab’s evil plan is playing out to perfection in France, where WEF puppet Emmanual Macron has granted the global elite permission to spy on every single French citizen by turning on the camera and microphones on their cellphones – without a warrant or any kind of notification.


The People's Voice

