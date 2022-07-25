This Is What Happens When You Put Your Trust In Big Pharma

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⚠️⚠️They didn’t warn those with autoimmune diseases that vaccines can trigger/make them worse.
“I was just following doctors orders and government mandates.”
”I have Rheumatoid arthritis & the bones in my legs were sore for weeks.
They finally told me why.”
Source @Sergeant News Network