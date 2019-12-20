Persevere, Press In, Pursue

Remaining in closeness to our King, placing Him at the center of our lives, daily, morning and evening, persevering in pursuing and pressing into His presence, is key to establishing and cultivating relationship with God and is so crucial, especially in these times. He is calling His brides in this hour, to come, to bow before Him, that He sanctify, transform, and clothe us in His beauty. It’s not by our might, our own strength, that we are victorious in anything, so pressing into the presence of God, is where the victory is found, no matter what is happening around us. Connecting to His Holy Spirit, to His Kingdom, and drawing that into the natural is where we begin to experience Heaven's reality on earth.