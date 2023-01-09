Die Grenzen schließen

Der aus dem Libanon stammende Schauspieler Kida Khodr Ramadan spricht als Prominenter mit Migrationshintergrund das aus, was viele Deutsche inzwischen nicht mehr laut auszusprechen wagen, aus Angst, sofort als "Rassist" oder "Nazi" etikettiert zu werden…
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.