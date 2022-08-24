X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The More The [CB]/[WEF] Pushes, The More The People Are Going To Push Back

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2858a - August 24, 2022

The More The [CB]/[WEF] Pushes, The More The People Are Going To Push Back

The German people are pushing back against their leaders, as they continue to tell them to sacrifice the people are going to do the opposite. Japan is now countering the energy crisis. The Biden administration is continuing the agenda of the [CB]/[WEF] and the more they push the more the people will push back.

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