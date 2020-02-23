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Global Alert News - #237 - Dane Wigington
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66 views • February 23, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 22, 2020.
This weeks' headlines of ongoing concerns from weeks, months, even years ago which are getting worse. Our biosphere is under attack with a constant envelope of metal and chemical particulates. This will be used in conjunction with 5G microwaves,
This weeks' headlines of ongoing concerns from weeks, months, even years ago which are getting worse. Our biosphere is under attack with a constant envelope of metal and chemical particulates. This will be used in conjunction with 5G microwaves,
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