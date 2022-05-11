X22 REPORT - Pieces Have Been Moved Into Place, Treason Doesn’t Pay Well In The End

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Pieces Have Been Moved Into Place, Treason Doesn’t Pay Well In The End
Durham is making his move, [HRC] and company are now panicking, the pressure is on. 2000 mules have been released and the people are seeing how the election was stolen. The criminal syndicate used the same technique that the cartels use to smuggle drugs. Those individuals how were the mules are the same individuals who were in the BLM riots. The pieces have been moved into place, Musk says he will reinstate Trump on Twitter. Treason doesn't pay well in the end. The storm is approaching.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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