X22 REPORT - Pieces Have Been Moved Into Place, Treason Doesn’t Pay Well In The End

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2771b - May 10, 2022Pieces Have Been Moved Into Place, Treason Doesn’t Pay Well In The EndDurham is making his move, [HRC] and company are now panicking, the pressure is on. 2000 mules have been released and the people are seeing how the election was stolen. The criminal syndicate used the same technique that the cartels use to smuggle drugs. Those individuals how were the mules are the same individuals who were in the BLM riots. The pieces have been moved into place, Musk says he will reinstate Trump on Twitter. Treason doesn't pay well in the end. The storm is approaching.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above