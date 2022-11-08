"DR" DEMON KERRY CHANT SAYS A 'NEW COVID WAVE' IS HERE SO GET UPDATED WITH YOUR DEATH-SHOTS PLEBS

If You Trust This Wicked Face of Evil and Risk Your Life With a Death Shot Then You Literally Have a Head Full of Rocks, I Dont Know When These Evil Scum Are Ever Going to Give This Up Can You ? They Know People Can Die From These Jabs Yet They Just Keep on Pushing Them.. These Demons Have No Soul or Conscience and They Want You to Die, Its So Fucking Obvious by Now or They Would Be Backing Off and Doing Full Investigations Yet All We See is Them Doing the Opposite and Constantly Trying to Get You To Play Russian Roulette, Pure Evil Folks. Pure Evil.
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, Allowance Is Made for “Fair Use” for Purposes Such as Criticism, Comment, News Reporting, Teaching, Scholarship, and Research. Fair Use Is a Use Permitted by Copyright Statute That Might Otherwise Be Infringing. Non-profit, Educational or Personal Use Tips the Balance in Favor of Fair Use.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.