Elon Musk: Keeping Sabbath With AI. Meta Driven AI Humanoid Robots. Church & State Amalgamation SDA
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
0
125 views • 2 months ago

Elon Musk says a third patient got a Neuralink brain implant. The work is part of a booming field. Elon Musk said a third person has received an implant from his brain-computer interface company Neuralink, one of many groups working to connect the nervous system to machines. “We’ve got ... three humans with Neuralinks and all are working well,” he said during a wide-ranging interview at a Las Vegas event streamed on his social media platform X.


Meta reportedly begins investment in humanoid robots, setting up a showdown with Elon Musk’s Tesla. Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is investing in humanoid robots through its Reality Labs division, focusing initially on household chores. The team will be led by March Whitten, with ambitions to develop AI and sensors for the robot industry, competing with Tesla's Optimus robot.


China launches center to train 100-plus humanoid robots simultaneously. Training its future workforce, one robot at a time


Meta plans investments into AI-driven humanoid robots, memo shows


A Leading Catholic Publication Claims that the Pope’s Call for Sabbath Rest in Laudato Si’ is the Best Way to Combat the Dangers of AI Technology


Keeping the Sabbath in the age of artificial intelligence


Musk's Neuralink to launch feasibility trial with brain implant, robotic arm


Michigan Conference Doubles Down, The Vote To Fire Ron Kelly is 13-2


Prepare for GC 2025 / The GC and U.N. Connection


Headlines: Ted Wilson Becomes First Adventist President to Meet With UN Secretary General


A Catholic Archbishop Preached at an Adventist Church, which He Called a ‘Common House,’ and Declared that God’s Love Binds Us All Into One Brotherhood


Ted Wilson and Ganoune Diop met with Rome's Ecumenical Agents behind closed doors at the 61st General Conference Session in St. Louis


Andrews University Is Joining The United Nations Climate Change Program


Trump urges Americans to 'bring God back into our lives' in National Prayer Breakfast speech


Oklahoma Appears to Introduce Trump Bibles into Classrooms Across the State


Catholic Leaders Push for $10 Billion Federal School Choice Program

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, on Feb. 6 encouraged lawmakers to implement legislation that 'provides for an ever-greater spectrum of educational choice for families.'


Senate passes measure to allow Indiana schools to hire chaplains



Texas bills would allow Ten Commandments and Bible reading in public schools

Similar legislation has been introduced in Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and other states in recent weeks as Louisiana's Ten Commandments law remains under legal scrutiny.


Thousands Of Swedes Are Inserting Microchips Under Their Skin


You will get chipped — eventually


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
jesuspresident trumpdonald trumpsundaycatholicjesuitsdamark of the beastsabbathseventh day adventistprayer breakfastchurch and statesunday lawlaudato sisabbath restdavid housemake america religious againproject 2025bring god backtrump bring back religionmeta humanoid robotschina humanoid robotsmeta ai investment
