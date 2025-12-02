Education System and Critical Thinking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we educating thinkers—or parrots? Today’s system rewards memorization, conformity, and blind trust in authority. That’s why many “experts” missed the mark during COVID: trained to repeat, not to think. Real intelligence questions paradigms, examines evidence, and resists capture.
#EducationReform #CriticalThinking #COVID #MedicalEducation #ThinkForYourself #ParadigmShift #WatchNow
