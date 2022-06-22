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The Christopher Columbus Deception
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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184 views • June 22, 2022

Our government-issue textbooks tell us that Christopher Columbus discovered America in 1492. The dictionary says “to discover” means “to learn something unknown,” but the tens of millions of indigenous “Indians” would certainly contest Columbus’ discovery of anything. Perhaps the occult meaning of “discovery” coincides with Columbus’ occult knowledge of exactly where he was going. Perhaps the word dis-cover, means just that: “to take the lid off something that has been covered up”...

The following presentation "The Christopher Columbus Deception" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

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