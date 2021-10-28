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Joe Rogan Confirms His Doctor Treated Over 200 Members of Congress With Ivermectin
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490 views • October 28, 2021
Meanwhile this Information about Dr. Peirre Korey broke over two weeks ago but is just now beginning to go viral.
The corporate media refuses to touch this story and it is next level evil to know that members of Congress were helped by this drug and they have worked hard to suppress this knowledge from the American public.
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The corporate media refuses to touch this story and it is next level evil to know that members of Congress were helped by this drug and they have worked hard to suppress this knowledge from the American public.
Save 40% on Bodease, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support product on the market!
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